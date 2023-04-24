Missing Child Alert issued for 2 babies last seen in north-central Florida

Ember Willoughby, who is 11 months old, and 1-year-old Raiden Phoenix were both wearing a white and blue striped shirt and grey shorts the last time they were seen.

WILLISTON, Fla. — Authorities issued a Florida Missing Child Alert on Monday afternoon for two toddlers last seen in Levy County.

Ember Willoughby, who is 11 months old, and 1-year-old Raiden Phoenix were seen in the area of Northeast 190th Avenue in Williston, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Both Willoughby and Phoenix were wearing a white and blue striped shirt and grey shorts the last time they were seen.

The children may be in the company of Raymond Otero, 48, who is believed to be driving in a 2004 red Chevrolet Silverado with the Florida tag CYL8411, authorities say.

The truck may also have a red topper on the back and a temporary tag.

FDLE says Otero, who is believed to have tattoos on his legs, may be traveling out of the state with the children to Indiana.