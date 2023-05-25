x
Florida

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 1-month-old baby from Jacksonville

Authorities say Armoni Francis may be in the company of 43-year-old Kondwani Thomas.
Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Armoni Francis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida authorities are asking for help finding a 1-month-old baby boy missing out of Duval County.

Armoni Francis was last seen Wednesday in the area of West 14th Street in Jacksonville, according to the Florida Missing Child Alert.

Authorities say Armoni Francis may be in the company of 43-year-old Kondwani Thomas. The man was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and white shoes. 

Anyone with information on where Armoni may be is asked to call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

 

