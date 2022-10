Officers say Bianza Toutebon was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, gray shorts and colorful Croc shoes.

MIAMI — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl from Miami.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Bianza Toutebon was last seen in the area of the 20000 block of NW 47th Avenue.

She is described as 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Officers say Bianza was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, gray shorts and colorful Croc shoes.

Anyone who knows where Bianza may be is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477 or 911.