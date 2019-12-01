Update: The Florida Missing Child Alert issued for two boys from Ohio was canceled Saturday morning.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the case was resolved.

Previous: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for two children from Ohio who may be headed to Valrico, Fla.

Wyatt Midkiff, 13, and Carter Midkiff, 10, were last seen in Athens, Ohio.

Wyatt is 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black, puffy winter coat, dark long-sleeve shirt, gray nylon running pants and bright blue high-top sneakers. He has a buzz-cut hairstyle and a scar on his right temple.

Carter Midkiff is 4 feet 5 inches tall, 80 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black, puffy winter coat, dark long sleeve shirt, gray nylon running pants and black low-top sneakers. He has a buzz-cut hairstyle and a teardrop birthmark under his left eye.

The children may be in the company of Dustin Midkiff, 36, who is 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, and Amanda Seeley, 38, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, unknown weight, brown hair and brown eyes.

He has tattoos on his left arm, left forearm and right upper arm. He also has scars on his back and face

They may be traveling in a late model white Ford Expedition. There is gray trim around the wheels of the vehicle. The vehicle has a moon roof and a luggage rack on the roof.

If located, law enforcement says do not approach them, but contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information, please contact the Athens Police Department at (740) 592-3315 or 911.

