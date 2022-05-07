x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Florida

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Crestview teen

The teen was reportedly last seen in the area off of Shoffner Boulevard North in Crestview.
Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tallahassee

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in Tallahassee for a 14-year-old.

Aiden Howey was last seen in the area off of Shoffner Boulevard North in Crestview, according to a media alert.

The teen is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches in height and weighing 140 pounds. He has blonde hair and green eyes. 

Howey was reportedly last seen wearing a grey shirt with a Batman logo, grey and black jogging pants and Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information on where Aiden is can contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office at 850-651-7400 #1 or 911.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

FAA to add more air traffic controllers in Florida in hopes of easing congestion