Missing Child Alert issued for 17-year-old Florida girl

Dalia Martinez-Lopez was last seen in the area of Southeast Woodhaven Street in Lake City.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a teen out of Columbia County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Dalia Martinez-Lopez, 17, was last seen Wednesday in the area of Southeast Woodhaven Street and Southeast Crow Court in Lake City, the FDLE said in a statement.

The teen was believed to have been wearing a black shirt and is known to wear glasses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 386-758-1095 or 911.