Where's Edilsy? Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old

Edilsy Roca last was seen in Ft. Myers.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are asking people to keep an eye out for a missing 12-year-old girl from the Fort Myers area.

Edilsy Roca last was seen Monday, Dec. 13. A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for her disappearance.

She is 5-feet tall and weighs 110, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Roca has brown hair and hazel eyes.

It's believed she was last seen in the area of Gardenia Avenue and Brookhill Drive wearing a gray crop top, black sweatpants and black sandals.