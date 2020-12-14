Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old girl

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who may be traveling in a Jeep with a 21-year-old man, authorities said.
Brianna Flake last was seen Friday, Dec. 11, in the area of 95300 Mobley Heights Road in Fernandina Beach, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
It's believed she could be with 21-year-old Clayton Nations, and both are said to be in a 2020 green Jeep Gladiator with Texas tag NCK7923. The SUV has a black hardtop and black fender flares.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Nassau County Sheriff's Office at 904-225-5174 or 911.
