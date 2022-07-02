x
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Fort Myers 6-year-old girl

The girl was last seen in the South Cleveland Avenue area in Fort Myers, law enforcement says.
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 6-year-old girl on Saturday.

Dayenna Johnson was last seen in the area of South Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers.

Law enforcement says she may be with Joeneather Singletary, a black female with black hair, brown eyes and is 5-foot-6, and Billy Johnson who is a 5-foot-10 black male with black hair, brown eyes. 

The pair may be driving in a 2008 blue Chevrolet Malibu with the Florida license plate number KKC1Y or a gold Ford Explorer with the Florida tag number 78ADL. 

Johnson is described by authorities as a 4-foot-4 black female with black hair, brown eyes and weighs about 80 pounds. 

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700.  

