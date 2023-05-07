Authorities issue Missing Child Alert for teen girl last seen in Miami

The teen is described by authorities as 5-foot-4, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

MIAMI — Have you seen Isabella Travieso?

Authorities have issued a Missing Child Alert for the 14-year-old girl last seen in Miami.

Travieso was seen in the area of Southwest 48th Street wearing a back shirt, black shorts and black and white Crocs, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release.

The teen is described by authorities as 5-foot-4, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.