Authorities issue Missing Child Alert for teen girl last seen in Miami

MIAMI — Have you seen Isabella Travieso?
Authorities have issued a Missing Child Alert for the 14-year-old girl last seen in Miami.
Travieso was seen in the area of Southwest 48th Street wearing a back shirt, black shorts and black and white Crocs, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release.
The teen is described by authorities as 5-foot-4, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Travieso's whereabouts is asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or 911.