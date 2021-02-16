Florida Missing Child Alert canceled after 15-year-old girl found safe

ST GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. — UPDATE: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Alanah Cripe has been found safe.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl out of Franklin County.
Alanah Cripe was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Wing Street in St. George Island, According to Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
She is 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, police said. It's believed she was wearing a Florida State University shirt, black spandex shorts, and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 850-670-8500.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
- When will the COVID vaccine be available to children?
- Guy Fieri bringing delivery-only Flavortown kitchen to Sarasota
- Average new US virus cases below 100K for 1st time in months
- Blood clots, stroke are now potential side effects of COVID-19
- Will people still wear masks after COVID-19?
- 'If Donald Trump's actions weren't impeachable, then nothing is': Sen. Warnock on final Trump vote
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter