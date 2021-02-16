Florida Missing Child Alert canceled after 15-year-old girl found safe

She was initially reported missing Monday.

ST GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. — UPDATE: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Alanah Cripe has been found safe.

A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl out of Franklin County.

Alanah Cripe was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Wing Street in St. George Island, According to Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

She is 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, police said. It's believed she was wearing a Florida State University shirt, black spandex shorts, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 850-670-8500.

