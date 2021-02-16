x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Florida

Florida Missing Child Alert canceled after 15-year-old girl found safe

She was initially reported missing Monday.
Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement

ST GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. — UPDATE: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Alanah Cripe has been found safe.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A  Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl out of Franklin County.

Alanah Cripe was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Wing Street in St. George Island, According to Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

She is 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, police said. It's believed she was wearing a Florida State University shirt, black spandex shorts, and white tennis shoes. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 850-670-8500. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter