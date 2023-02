Anyone with information on where Ryann Terry may be is asked to call 911 or contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued Tuesday morning for a 10-year-old from Jacksonville.

Authorities say Ryann Terry was last seen in the area near Manotak Avenue in Jacksonville.

He is described as being 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where Ryann may be is asked to call 911 or contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500.