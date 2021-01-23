Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 4-month-old girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a young girl.
Yisrael Toler, who is 4-months-old, last was seen in the area of W. 32nd Street and Moncrief Road, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
She is said to be with a 30-year-old woman named Evelyne Franzua, who is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Toler is 1-foot, 6-inches tall, weighs 15 pounds and has black/brown curly hair and brown eyes.
It's believed they could be in a 2011 silver Nissan Altima with Florida tag NNWZ24.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.
