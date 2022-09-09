Florida Missing Child Alert issued for teen girl from Hardee County

McKenzie Litton was last seen near the 300 block of State Road 62 in Bowling Green.

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. — Have you seen McKenzie?

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for McKenzie Litton. The 15-year-old was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7 near State Road 62 and Theatre Road in Bowling Green.

Litton was wearing a white sweatshirt with grey sparkles and ripped blue jeans over black leggings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release.

She has brown hair and brown eyes and stands 5 feet, 2 inches. Authorities say she weighs 93 pounds. The teen has a scar on the left side of her head above her ear and her belly button is pierced, according to FDLE.