Florida Missing Child Alert issued for teen girl from Hardee County

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. — Have you seen McKenzie?
A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for McKenzie Litton. The 15-year-old was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7 near State Road 62 and Theatre Road in Bowling Green.
Litton was wearing a white sweatshirt with grey sparkles and ripped blue jeans over black leggings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release.
She has brown hair and brown eyes and stands 5 feet, 2 inches. Authorities say she weighs 93 pounds. The teen has a scar on the left side of her head above her ear and her belly button is pierced, according to FDLE.
If you have any information on Litton's whereabouts, call FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 or the Hardee County Sheriff's Office at 863-773-4144. 911 is also always an option.