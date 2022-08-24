x
Florida

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old from Panhandle

Authorities say Myzziah Brown could be in Tallahassee.
Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Myzziah Brown

SPRINGFIELD, Florida — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 15-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since last week.

Authorities say Myzziah Brown was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 16, in the Avon Road area of Springfield. It's now believed that she could be in the Tallahassee area.

She is described as 4 feet, 11 inches and 125 pounds with burgundy dyed hair and brown eyes. Myzziah also may have her ears and right nostril pierced.

FDLE says the teen was last wearing a black tank top, blue shorts and black Ugg brand slides. 

Anyone with information on where Myzziah may be is asked to contact FDLE or the Springfield Police Department at 850-872-7545, or call 911.

