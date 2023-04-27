Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 4-year-old from Panhandle

Noah Beebe may be with an American Bully dog named Loki.

CARRABELLE, Fla. — Florida authorities are asking for help finding a 4-year-old boy missing out of the Panhandle.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Thursday morning for Noah Beebe, who was last seen on Beebes Way in Carrabelle.

Noah is described as being 3 feet tall and 50 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt or may be fully nude, according to FDLE.

Authorities say Noah may also be in the company of an American Bully dog with a white face and brown body named Loki.

Anyone with information on where the boy may be is asked to call either FDLE, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 850-670-8500 or 911.