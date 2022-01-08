Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 2 Palm Bay children

They both were reportedly last seen in the area of Truvall Street and Tropicaire Avenue SW in Palm Bay.

PALM BAY, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for two children out of Brevard County.

Jahsyiah and Jahmaryion Kanter were last seen in the area of Truvall Street and Tropicaire Avenue SW in Palm Bay, the alert reports.

Jahsyiah Kanter is 10-years-old and was last seen wearing a gray shirt with red pants, Palm Bay police explain. He is described to be just over 5-feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jahmaryion Kanter is 11-years-old and was reportedly last seen wearing a maroon shirt with blue pants. He is described to be 5-feet, 3-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

He also has a large birthmark under his right eye, police explain.