Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 10-year-old from Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Florida authorities are asking for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Friday for Quinterian Lacey.

Quinterian was last seen in the area of 800 Hamilton Avenue in Panama City. He is described as being 4 feet tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Quinterian is possibly wearing a blue jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to contact the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3112 or call 911.