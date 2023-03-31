x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Florida

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 10-year-old from Panama City

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to contact the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3112 or call 911.
Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Quinterian Lacey

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Florida authorities are asking for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Friday for Quinterian Lacey.

Quinterian was last seen in the area of 800 Hamilton Avenue in Panama City. He is described as being 4 feet tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Quinterian is possibly wearing a blue jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to contact the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3112 or call 911. 

More Videos

In Other News

Orlando man indicted for shooting rampage

Before You Leave, Check This Out