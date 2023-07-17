Missing Child Alert canceled for Florida boy

Robert Kinne III is safe.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Authorities canceled the statewide Missing Child Alert for an 11-year-old boy out of Titusville.

He has been found safe, law enforcement said in a statement.

No other information was immediately provided.

The previous story is below.

---

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old boy last seen earlier Monday.

Robert Kinne III was said to be in the area of Sandra and Lisa drives in Titusville before he was reported missing, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

He is 4 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 50 pounds. Authorities say he was wearing a blue Minecraft pajama set with long sleeves and pants.

Anyone who might have information about Kinne's whereabouts is asked to call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 or 911.