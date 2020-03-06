Missing Child Alert: Search underway for 14-year-old boy

Sergio Domingo Diego last was seen in Jennings, Florida.

JENNINGS, Fla. — Authorities have issued a Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old boy out of Hamilton County.

Sergio Domingo Diego last was seen in the area of Bee and Oak streets in Jennings, Florida, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

He is 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. The teen last was seen wearing blue shorts, a brown shirt and black/brown Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about Diego's disappearance is asked to call the sheriff's office at 386-792-1001 or 911.

