Missing child alert issued for 6-year-old last seen in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl last seen in Fort Myers.

Zainab Hassan was last seen on Fowler Street in Fort Myers and may be traveling with two adults, Yassir Hassan and Tammi Gilbert, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The child is described as a 4-foot-tall Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her left eyebrow and was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt with butterflies and gray leggings with butterflies.

FDLE says Zainab was five years old when she went missing but turned six on July 1.