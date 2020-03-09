Florida Missing Child Alert: 12-year-old girl vanishes from Miami

She may be with a 31-year-old man.

MIAMI — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl last seen in South Florida.

Anastasia Vela-Fernandez is described as white, 5 feet tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

She was last spotted in the 6000 block of NW 30th Avenue in Miami. At the time, she was wearing a black shirt and Army fatigue pants.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said she may be with 31-year-old Jimmy Vela. Authorities described Vela as a Black man, who is 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say he has multiple tattoos, one of which is visible on the right side of his neck.

FDLE said, if seen, don't approach -- rather, call 911 immediately.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the child, you are urged to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or 911.

