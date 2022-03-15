Have you seen Nohlan? Missing Child Alert issued for North Florida 11-year-old

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Have you seen Nohlan? A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old out of Jacksonville.

Nohlan Surrency was last seen in the area of the 1200 block of W 26th Street in Jacksonville, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

He is described as being 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black shoes, FDLE says.