Have you seen Nohlan? Missing Child Alert issued for North Florida 11-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Have you seen Nohlan? A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old out of Jacksonville.
Nohlan Surrency was last seen in the area of the 1200 block of W 26th Street in Jacksonville, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
He is described as being 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black shoes, FDLE says.
Anyone with information on Nohlan's whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or call 911.