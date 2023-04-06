Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 2 missing kids

Give 911 a call if you have any information about their whereabouts.

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — The disappearance of two Florida children has prompted a statewide Missing Child Alert.

Jade Gregory, 12, and 14-year-old Khloe Larsen were last seen in the area of Main Street and County Road 237 in Lake Butler, Florida, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

It's believed the children could be traveling in a 2016 black Ford Taurus with Florida tag BWKU59. State officials say that car may be heading west on Interstate 10 in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area.

Gregory is 5 feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has brown eyes and hair. Larsen is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She also is known to wear glasses, according to law enforcement.