Florida missing child alert issued for teen last seen in the Panhandle

Kaylee Phillips may be carrying a large backpack, investigators said.
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. — A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a teenage girl last seen in the Panhandle.

Kaylee Phillips was last known to be in the area of NW Orange Avenue in Blountstown, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which announced her disappearance.

She's described as a white girl, who is 5-foot-7 and 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators say she might be wearing glasses and a large backpack.

It's possible she is traveling with a pink-and-white Huffy bicycle.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Blountstown Police Department at 850-674-5987 or dial 911.

