A custody battle is breaking out in central Florida, with the COVID-19 pandemic at its center.

Tabatha Sams is asking a judge for custody of her 2-year-old son, Dawson Thilmony, during the pandemic, claiming the boy's father and his fiance are at higher risk of getting the virus since they are first-responders.

Dawson's father, Stephen Thilmony, is a firefighter and EMT and his fiance is an emergency room nurse at Osceola Regional Hospital.

Right now, both Dawson's parents are share custody of their son.

A virtual hearing on the matter is scheduled for this week. Last week a judge denied an emergency request to stop Dawson's visitations with his dad.

Sams said in court papers that the increased risk to the boy's father is not his fault, and she's not trying to deny him access to their child. But, she said she's better equipped to protect the boy, as hospitals nationwide have struggled with the outbreak.

Late last month, the chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court issued an order suspending requirements for all in-person visitations through mid-April because of the coronavirus threat.

“This order does not affect in-person visitations when all parties and the caregiver agree that the visitation can take place in a manner that does not pose as a health threat," wrote Chief Justice Charles Canady.

An attorney for the boy's father, Debra Botwin, didn't respond to an email seeking comment. In a text message to Sams, included as an exhibit in court papers, Stephen said he didn't think he and his fiance were doing anything wrong.

“We are taking proper measures to protect ourselves and him," Stephen said.

