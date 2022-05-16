Liam & Olivia were Florida's most popular baby names in 2021

TAMPA, Fla. — The past couple of years has brought a lot of changes. But, there is one thing that has remained pretty much the same — the most popular baby names throughout Florida.
The U.S. Social Security Administration has been keeping track of the most popular baby names in the country since 1960. The lists are curated entirely by Social Security card application data.
Male
- Liam
- Noah
- Lucas
- Elijah
- Oliver
- Benjamin
- Ethan
- Alexander
- Daniel
- James
Female
- Olivia
- Emma
- Isabella
- Mia
- Sophia
- Ava
- Amelia
- Charlotte
- Luna
- Gianna
This list is almost exactly the name as Florida's top names for 2020. For the boys, the only big change was Alexander jumping up a few spots to knock Sebastian and Dylan out of the top ten. For the girls, it was Olivia replacing Emma for the number one spot.
Florida's 2021 list also looks pretty similar to the top 10 baby names throughout the country for last year. Looking at the entire US, Liam and Olivia hold onto the top spots. William, Henry and Theodore made their way into the top for the boys while Evelyn and Harper rounded out the girls' list.
But based on the Social Security data, baby names in Florida are way different than they were 60 years ago.
Here are Florida's 10 most popular male and female baby names for the year 1960.
Male
- James
- Michael
- Robert
- David
- John
- William
- Mark
- Richard
- Charles
- Kenneth
Female
- Mary
- Donna
- Linda
- Cynthia
- Susan
- Patricia
- Lisa
- Karen
- Debra
- Sandra
You see where your name falls on the list of Florida's top 100 baby names for each year by typing any year between 1960 and 2021 here.