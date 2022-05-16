Liam & Olivia were Florida's most popular baby names in 2021

The U.S. Social Security Administration has been keeping track of the most popular baby names in the country since 1960.

TAMPA, Fla. — The past couple of years has brought a lot of changes. But, there is one thing that has remained pretty much the same — the most popular baby names throughout Florida.

The U.S. Social Security Administration has been keeping track of the most popular baby names in the country since 1960. The lists are curated entirely by Social Security card application data.

Here are the 10 most popular male and female baby names for 2021 in Florida.

Male

Liam Noah Lucas Elijah Oliver Benjamin Ethan Alexander Daniel James

Female

Olivia Emma Isabella Mia Sophia Ava Amelia Charlotte Luna Gianna

This list is almost exactly the name as Florida's top names for 2020. For the boys, the only big change was Alexander jumping up a few spots to knock Sebastian and Dylan out of the top ten. For the girls, it was Olivia replacing Emma for the number one spot.

Florida's 2021 list also looks pretty similar to the top 10 baby names throughout the country for last year. Looking at the entire US, Liam and Olivia hold onto the top spots. William, Henry and Theodore made their way into the top for the boys while Evelyn and Harper rounded out the girls' list.

But based on the Social Security data, baby names in Florida are way different than they were 60 years ago.

Here are Florida's 10 most popular male and female baby names for the year 1960.

Male

James Michael Robert David John William Mark Richard Charles Kenneth

Female

Mary Donna Linda Cynthia Susan Patricia Lisa Karen Debra Sandra