FRUITLAND PARK, Florida — Update: The Lake County Sheriff's Office said Kimberlyn and her two children were found safe.

WKMG reports they were staying at a friend's house for a few days and they were about to go to a movie when they were found Sunday.

Previous: The search is on for a central Florida mother and her two children.

Kimberlyn Morris, 27, and her sons, 6-year-old Zachary Lewis and 3-year-old Anthony Lewis, last were seen around 5 p.m. Friday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Morris' mother reported her daughter missing late Saturday night.

The mother said her daughter reported she'd leave the children with their father. Morris left her Robin Drive home in a 2005 silver Toyota Matrix and hasn't been seen since.

The Toyota has Florida tag 8094 YP.

Anyone with information concerning the family's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 352-343-2101.

