Florida

FHP investigating crash involving motorcyclist who was also shot in Okeechobee County

Troopers said they were called to the scene of a crash involving Alexander “Ozzy” Osborne on Nov. 12, 2021, on the Florida Turnpike in Okeechobee County.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol
Alexander “Ozzy” Osborne

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is asking the public for information about the death of the motorcyclist who was involved in a crash and was also shot, according to a news release.

FHP said they were called to the scene of a crash involving Alexander “Ozzy” Osborne on Nov. 12, 2021, on the Florida Turnpike in Okeechobee County. 

Osborne was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, but after further investigation, it was discovered that he had also been shot, FHP explained in a statement. 

Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

Investigators later learned that before the crash, Osborne had been traveling south after attending a bike event in the Central Florida area.

"Due to the rural location of the incident and lack of eyewitnesses to the shooting, FHP is seeking the public’s help," authorities wrote in a statement. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP

