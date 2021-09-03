Florida named one of the best states in the country by US News

The Sunshine State landed at No. 10 in U.S. News' ranking of 2021 Best States.

FLORIDA, USA — From our amusement parks to our year-round beautiful weather, the Sunshine State is one of the best in the nation, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Florida landed at No. 10 in the company's 2021 Best States rankings.

This year, U.S. News says it chose the rankings based on how well states serve the people that live there as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impede on life throughout the country.

Some categories considered in the ranking are education, health care, and opportunity. Florida's "sizeable system of state universities," including the University of South Florida, were included in a description of what the state has to offer.

Florida's agriculture, beautiful beaches and tax rates were also lauded in the state's overview by U.S. News.

The state previously ranked No. 13 for 2019, No. 15 in 2018 and No. 24 in 2017.

The company says the Best State project was created to "inform citizens, business leaders and policymakers about what's working and what isn't in each state."

You can see the full state rankings here.