Florida named one of the best states in the country by US News

FLORIDA, USA — From our amusement parks to our year-round beautiful weather, the Sunshine State is one of the best in the nation, according to U.S. News and World Report.
Florida landed at No. 10 in the company's 2021 Best States rankings.
This year, U.S. News says it chose the rankings based on how well states serve the people that live there as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impede on life throughout the country.
Some categories considered in the ranking are education, health care, and opportunity. Florida's "sizeable system of state universities," including the University of South Florida, were included in a description of what the state has to offer.
Florida's agriculture, beautiful beaches and tax rates were also lauded in the state's overview by U.S. News.
The state previously ranked No. 13 for 2019, No. 15 in 2018 and No. 24 in 2017.
The company says the Best State project was created to "inform citizens, business leaders and policymakers about what's working and what isn't in each state."
You can see the full state rankings here.
- Tampa police officer veered cruiser into oncoming traffic to keep others safe before he was killed in wrong-way crash, chief says
- Need a COVID vaccine? Tampa's FEMA site has hundreds of them
- Jury selection to begin Tuesday morning in Chauvin trial unless court of appeals intervenes
- Sex offender on the run for 21 years lived under fake name in Pasco County, US Marshals say
- WrestleMania 37 tickets go on sale March 16, WWE announces
- What to know as Derek Chauvin becomes the first officer tried in George Floyd's death
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter