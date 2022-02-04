3 accused neo-Nazis arrested for attacking driver during rally

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the men played a role in hurling antisemitic slurs, spitting on, punching and pepper spraying the driver.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Three men are facing charges for their alleged role in punching, spitting on, pepper spraying and yelling antisemitic slurs at a driver during a self-proclaimed Nazi demonstration in the Orlando area.

The sheriff's office says the altercation happened on Jan. 29 when members of the National Socialist Movement were protesting at the intersection of North Alafaya Trail and Waterford Lakes Parkway.

Deputies responded to the scene where they say individuals "associated with a Nazi gathering" — and wearing Nazi uniforms — attacked a driver of the Jewish faith.

Among those in the crowd were 46-year-old Joshua Terrell of Medora, Indiana, 47-year-old Jason Brown of Cape Canaveral, Florida, and 45-year-old Burt Colucci of Lakeland, Florida, according to arrest warrants.

The driver told the sheriff's office he was driving through the area when he noticed the protesters wearing insignia commonly associated with neo-Nazi groups. At the time, the driver said demonstrators spat in his direction, some of which may have entered his car through the sunroof.

It's this act, he told deputies, that caused him to get out of his car and approach the protestors who began yelling antisemitic slurs at him.

From there, the sheriff's office says the driver displayed a Star of David charm on his necklace and engaged in a verbal argument with those demonstrating.

From reviewing video, the sheriff's office says Colucci was the one who sprayed the driver with pepper spray during the attack. Deputies say Colucci was also captured on video wearing a black "NSM" hat and a swastika armband while yelling a series of slurs at the driver and spitting on him.

Authorities say Terrell got involved by punching the driver multiple times at about the same time Colucci is said to have pepper-sprayed the driver.

"I just f***ing pieced him up" and "I hit him with a six piece" were among the statements law enforcement says Terrell was caught making on video.

The third man arrested, Brown, is reported to have made yelled antisemitic comments at the driver through a megaphone while desecrating the Israeli flag "in an attempt to provoke the victim."

During the scuffle, law enforcement says Brown saw the driver drop his phone and went over and took it. The driver says he later found the phone damaged beyond repair inside a storm drain.

"The suspects in this case are well known members of the National Socialist Movement with significant public presence on online media associated with the National Socialist Movement," an arrest warrant reads.

Deputies say the driver was able to get out of the area, along with his car, thanks to the help of other drivers in the area.

"The victim stated he feels he was attacked due to his Jewish faith, he is willing to testify in court in reference to this incident, and wishes to prosecute criminally," an arrest warrant reads.