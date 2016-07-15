x
Florida

Florida is looking for a new state bird

The mockingbird has been Florida's aviary representative since 1927.
In this Friday, July 15, 2016, file photo, two American flamingos tussle in their exhibit space at Zoo Miami, Friday, July 15, 2016, in Miami. After nearly a century on its lofty perch, the northern mockingbird's days may be numbered as the state bird of Florida. The flamingo is one of several birds being considered for a new state bird. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — After nearly a century on its lofty perch, the northern mockingbird may be singing its last melodies as the state bird of Florida. 

An effort is taking flight to replace the far-ranging musical mockingbird with a bird that is more identifiable as distinctly from Florida. Republican State Sen. Jeff Brandes of St. Petersburg says he filed legislation to strip the mockingbird of its title because it no longer represents the state. 

Four main replacement contenders have emerged: the scrub jay, flamingo, osprey and roseate spoonbill. The state bird issue is likely to come up in the legislative session in January.

The mockingbird has been Florida's aviary representative since 1927. A time when Florida was much more focused on agriculture and the state's shorelines were less developed. 

In this Wednesday, April 21, 2012 file photo, an osprey keeps an eye on a chick in its' nest on a directional pole at the Kennedy Space Center in Canaveral, Fla. After nearly a century on its lofty perch, the northern mockingbird's days may be numbered as the state bird of Florida. The osprey is one of several birds being considered for a new state bird. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Despite its likeness being plastered on every piece of Florida merchandising, the flamingo was once considered an invasive species. However, scientists recently discovered they actually are native to the state. 

Researchers were able to prove that flamingos lived in Florida but were mercilessly hunted to near extinction early in the 20th century. 

