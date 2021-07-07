Florida establishes its own rules for college athletes to earn money off name, image and likeness

One day after the NCAA adopted temporary NIL rules, Florida's own set of rules became law.

On the day the NCAA adopted policies that would allow college athletes to profit off their names, image and likeness, Florida was on the verge of having its own version of student-athlete compensation become law.

Florida's new law, which went into effect on July 1, 2021, was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis the year prior. It planned on allowing athletes in the state's college system to make money off their name, image and likeness before the NCAA amended its rules.

A handful of other states at the time were in the process of passing similar legislation which pressured the NCAA to make the change.

What makes Florida's rules uniquely Florida is that it requires college athletes to complete a financial literacy and life skills workshop.

That wouldn't change with the new countrywide policies since they allow student-athletes to profit within the methods that are defined by a state's current laws. If there are no NIL laws on the books, then there are no restrictions. All athletes, however, should report their NIL activities to their schools.

As soon as the clock struck midnight on July 1, two star Florida college athletes announced a business venture that would allow them to make money off their images.

Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton and University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King signed as co-founders of a company that books student-athletes for live events. The platform Dreamfield signs college athletes up for meet-and-greets and speaking events. The company is even dipping its hands in the NFT market with college athletes available on digital cards.

The policies laid out by the NCAA are not concrete, however. They also permit the individual schools and conferences to develop their own protocols.

Sneak peek at some of the McKenzie Milton NFT stills ... because they look pretty cool ... pic.twitter.com/Rs6W0HJ9zm — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) July 1, 2021