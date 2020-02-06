Florida police officer suspended for pushing kneeling woman

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Fort Lauderdale police officer has been suspended after video showed him pushing a kneeling black woman to the ground during protests over police killings of African Americans.
The officer's colleagues quickly pushed him away from the woman as a chaotic situation got worse on Sunday.
Police Chief Rick Maglione said Monday that Officer Steven Pohorence was one of several who came to help colleagues who had become surrounded by demonstrators who began throwing bottles and jumping on a police vehicle.
Maglione said Pohorence’s actions will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement before an internal investigation is conducted.
