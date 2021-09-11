Video shows Florida police officers rescue driver from car sinking in canal

The officers can be seen jumping into the water and shattering a car window in order to pull the woman to safety.

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A group of Florida police officers jumped into action to save a woman trapped in a sinking car. And the entire rescue was captured by body camera.

Following the heavy rain seen across the state on Friday night, a driver swerved off the road and into a canal in Port Orange, according to the police department.

While responding to the crash, Sergeant Mialki, Officer Calenda and Officer Brashier saw the woman was trapped inside the car as it was sinking further into the water. Without hesitation, they jumped into the canal and broke the car's back window so the woman could climb out.

Dramatic video shows glass flying into the water as the officers shout "climb out the back, come on!" The driver's muffled screams can be heard as the officers frantically worked to bring her to safety.

As water quickly filled to the top of the car, the officers were able to pull the woman out of the shattered window and onto land.