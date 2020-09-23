Police investigate possible poisoning of 3 off-duty officers

Investigators say they are waiting on the toxicology reports to come back during the investigation.

SANFORD, Fla. — Investigators in Florida are trying to determine if three off-duty officers were poisoned during a night out.

The Sanford Police Department said three people started feeling sick after a night in downtown Sanford. While the police report does not identify the individuals, WKMG reports the Orlando Fraternal Order of Police identified them as off-duty officers with the Orlando Police Department.

WESH reports one of the officers was throwing up, sweating and had muscle pain after he got home. WKMG reports another officer was so sick after going out he had to be put on a ventilator at a local hospital.

A report obtained by 10 Tampa Bay says a doctor at a local hospital said the officers could have been drugged with Rohypnol or GHB.

Sanford police say they are waiting on the toxicology reports to come back during the investigation.

What other people are reading right now: