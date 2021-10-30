Crash in Florida Panhandle leaves 4 dead, including toddler

A driver was driving the wrong way on U.S. 231 when it collided with another car.

PANAMA CITY, Fla — A wrong-way crash killed four people in Bay County Friday night.

A car driving in the wrong direction on U.S. 231 in the Florida Panhandle hit another car, causing it to go up in flames, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

Among the people who died in the crash late Friday in Bay County was a 2-year-old boy, according to a report from the highway patrol.

The sedan, whose driver was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash, was traveling south in the northbound lane of U.S. 231 when it collided with the second car. The impact ignited a fire which engulfed the second sedan.

Also killed in the crash were the driver and two passengers in the car that caught fire, the FHP report said.

Two passengers from the first car were taken to a hospital with conditions ranging from critical to serious.