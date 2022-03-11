Officials: Rainy weather helping to improve conditions as Panhandle wildfires continue to burn

More than 33,000 acres have fallen victim to the blaze.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — While rain has helped improve conditions, the Florida Forest Service reports wildfires in the Panhandle are still burning.

"Significant rainfall continues to improve conditions for the #ChipolaComplex. @FLForestService Blue IMT will begin transitioning the incident back to @FFS_Chipol and monitor new activity," the Florida Forest Service tweeted.

As of Friday, the Bertha Swap Road Fire, which spans Gulf, Bay and Calhoun counties has grown to 33,131 acres and is 40 percent contained. The smaller Adkins Avenue Fire (875 acres) and Star Ave Fire (197 acres) are both reported to be 95 percent contained.

Significant rainfall continues to improve conditions for the #ChipolaComplex. @FLForestService Blue IMT will begin transitioning the incident back to @FFS_Chipola and monitor new activity. Full release here: https://t.co/qszdtWUJ0G https://t.co/hB1e6izp9x pic.twitter.com/WUibvbBuUo — Florida Forest Service (@FLForestService) March 11, 2022

Over the weekend, residents were evacuated from 1,100 houses in Bay County, but more than half were allowed to return home Monday. So far, only two homes have been destroyed and another dozen damaged, with the destruction occurring last Friday.

Hurricane Michael left behind 72 million tons of destroyed trees that have provided fuel for the fire. The hurricane was directly responsible for 16 deaths and about $25 billion in damage in the U.S.

Officials say there are nearly 70 wildfires burning more than 36,000 acres across the state.

"It is important for residents to use extreme caution and remain aware of current wildfire activity," the Florida Forest Service wrote in a press release.