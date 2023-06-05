Rare Florida panther caught peeking through window of home

The roughly 5-foot-long panther was caught peeping through Vendela Bjorkqvist's back door window as she was enjoying a movie.

NAPLES, Fla. — A rarely-seen Florida panther was captured on video Sunday evening lurking around a Naples home, according to multiple reports.

The roughly 5-foot-long panther was caught peeking through Vendela Bjorkqvist's back door window as she was enjoying a movie.

“All of a sudden I just get this intense feeling that something is staring at me. Really quick, I look over, and there he is. Just staring me down. Kinda looked like he wanted some popcorn and was enjoying the movie,” Bjorkqvist told NBC affiliate WBBH-TV.

Bjorkqvist told Orlando's CBS affiliate WKMG-TV that her family moved to the area less than two months ago.

“Oh yeah, he welcomed me for sure! He did not look cute and cuddly. He looked like he wanted a snack. If I was outside, I would’ve been scared for my life,” Bjorkqvist said.

She told the news outlet that she was most concerned about her three dogs. She said she didn't let them out for a few hours because she wanted to make sure their surprise visitor was completely gone.

Bjorkqvist told Orlando's FOX 35 that the animal lurked around her home for about 45 minutes before making its way to the front of her house and eventually off in the nearby direction of an elementary school.