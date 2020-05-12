Florida panther hit and killed by car, officials say

It is the 17th panther death this year attributed to deadly collisions.

LABELLE, Fla. — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a car.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the 17th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 20 total deaths this year. The remains of the 2-year-old male panther were found Tuesday in Hendry County on a rural road east of LaBelle.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.

Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

