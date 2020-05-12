Florida panther hit and killed by car, officials say

LABELLE, Fla. — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a car.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the 17th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 20 total deaths this year. The remains of the 2-year-old male panther were found Tuesday in Hendry County on a rural road east of LaBelle.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.
Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
What other people are reading right now:
- Second $1,200 stimulus check 'may still be in play,' Biden says
- Sarasota teen killed after car goes airborne, overturns in crash
- Grassroots group addresses root causes of systemic violence, disparities in St. Pete
- State Senate committee to review Florida's response to the pandemic
- Florida mother sues Legoland, says water park humiliated her son
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter