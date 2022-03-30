1-year-old Florida panther struck, killed by car

The panther's death was the ninth one attributed to fatal collisions this year, according to the FWC.

CLEWISTON, Fla. — Editor's note: The panther in the picture above is not the same as the one mentioned in the story.

An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the ninth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of nine total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 1-year-old female panther were found Sunday along a rural road near Dinner Island Ranch Wildlife Management Area in Hendry County, wildlife officials said.