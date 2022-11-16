x
Florida

Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

It’s the 23rd panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 25 total deaths this year, authorities say.
Credit: Jo - stock.adobe.com
File image of Florida panther.

NAPLES, Fla. — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the 23rd panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 25 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 4-year-old female panther were found Sunday along a rural road in eastern Collier County, wildlife officials said.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

