TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Floridians would be able to grow fruit and vegetables in their front yards without fear of local government fines under a bill going to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The House passed the bill 93-16 on Wednesday, nearly six weeks after the Senate passed it 35-5.
The legislation was inspired by a court battle after Miami Shores told a homeowner to dig up a vegetable garden or face a $50 a day fine. An appeals court upheld the ordinance.
Supporters said government shouldn't interfere with the property rights of people who want to grow their own food. Opponents said the state shouldn't interfere with local governments.
