'Fowl felon': Florida deputies looking for suspected pigeon thief

REDDICK, Fla. — Central Florida deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing homing pigeons worth $2,100, according to a new release.
The alleged thief stole the birds around 3:41 p.m. on Aug. 14 from a home located 18760 block of NW 53rd Court Road in Reddick.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office posted images from surveillance video of the "fowl felon" on their Facebook page.
"Now we need you – our eagle-eyed readers – to help us identify this pigeon pirate. When we catch him, we can’t tar-and-feather him, but we can make him the next jailbird to roost at the Marion County Jail," deputies wrote.
Those who have any information on his identity or the location of the homing pigeons is asked to call 352-732-9111. Or call in anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP or 352-368-7867. Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. For Crime Stoppers, please reference 23-47 in your tip.