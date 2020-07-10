Florida newlyweds killed in plane crash just days after wedding

The couple was on their way back to Florida when their plane crashed.

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A newlywed couple from Florida was killed in a plane crash just days after their wedding.

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said Costas John Sivyllis, 30, and Lindsey Vogelaar, 33, were leaving Colorado in a privately owned Beechcraft Bonanza to head back to Port Orange when they crashed.

The sheriff's office said the two has eloped for a small wedding and were sharing their honeymoon adventures on social media before the crash. The plane crashed just 10-15 minutes after it left the airport, according to deputies.

They both worked in the airline industry, according to investigators. Sivyllis was a pilot for United Airlines and was a flight instructor. Vogelaar also worked in the airline industry.

