Florida newlyweds killed in plane crash just days after wedding

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A newlywed couple from Florida was killed in a plane crash just days after their wedding.
The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said Costas John Sivyllis, 30, and Lindsey Vogelaar, 33, were leaving Colorado in a privately owned Beechcraft Bonanza to head back to Port Orange when they crashed.
The sheriff's office said the two has eloped for a small wedding and were sharing their honeymoon adventures on social media before the crash. The plane crashed just 10-15 minutes after it left the airport, according to deputies.
They both worked in the airline industry, according to investigators. Sivyllis was a pilot for United Airlines and was a flight instructor. Vogelaar also worked in the airline industry.
What other people are reading right now:
- Legendary performer Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
- What time is the vice presidential debate tonight?
- Local doctors say 'don't let your guard down' after CDC says COVID-19 can go airborne
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- Suspected sinkhole in Pasco County continues to get bigger
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter