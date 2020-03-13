TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida is poised to raise the minimum age for smoking and vaping to 21.

The state Senate on Thursday joined the House in approving a measure that would also ban the sale of vapored nicotine products used in so-called e-cigarettes.

Health advocates say the measure is necessary to protect public health, particularly among young tobacco users.

While smoking among youth has been on the decline in recent years, vaping has surged.

The rise has alarmed health advocates. They worry about nicotine addiction and stunted brain development.

Vape shop operators argue vaping is safer and helps wean smokers off cigarettes.



