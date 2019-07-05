SANIBEL, Fla. — A Florida police department is mourning the loss of one of its officers who died Monday after a training exercise.

The City of Sanibel said Officer Anthony Neri collapsed during a training exercise and later died at the hospital. City officials said he died from natural causes.

The police department said Neri started his career with them in 2012 as a police aide and was promoted to an officer in 2015.

