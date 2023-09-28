Florida police officer, decorated veteran dies in car crash

Jason Chapman had served in the U.S. Air Force before becoming an officer two years ago.

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — An Okeechobee City Police officer, who was a decorated veteran, died in a car crash while off-duty on Tuesday.

Jason Chapman had served in the U.S. Air Force before becoming an officer two years ago, city officials explained on Facebook.

The city said Chapman had more than 20 years of combined service with the Air Force, including multiple overseas deployments in Kuwait, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Afghanistan.

"Ann and I are keeping Okeechobee City Police Officer Jason Chapman’s family, friends & fellow officers in our prayers," Senator Rick Scott wrote on Facebook.

"Officer Chapman dedicated his life to serving others, both in the Air Force & in his community. His legacy is an example to us all."