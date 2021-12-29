'She will be truly missed': Florida police officer dies in motorcycle crash

Troopers say she was ejected from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene.

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. — An Indian Harbour Beach police officer died after being involved in a motorcycle crash Monday morning.

Officer Madison Merritt, 24, was traveling westbound on Pineda Causeway on her motorcycle when she struck the concrete barrier wall for "an unknown reason," Florida Highway Patrol reports.

Troopers say she was ejected from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Merritt was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

"She truly loved being a Police Officer for the City, and loved helping our citizens," the police department wrote on Facebook. "She always had a smile on her face and she will be truly missed.

"Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers."