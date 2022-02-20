Police: Winter Park police officer shoots, kills man assaulting wedding guests

WINTER PARK, Fla — Two Winter Park Police officers have been released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an officer shot and killed a man at a wedding reception, according to a police report.
At around 9:39 p.m. on Saturday, the Winter Park Police Department received a call on a report of a disturbance at a wedding at the Winter Park Event Center. The caller told police a man identified as Daniel Knight, 39, was assaulting guests at the wedding reception, according to a press release.
A responding police officer began to speak with Knight when Knight attacked him, "leaving the officer unconscious and on the ground."
He then attacked a second officer starting a second fight, police said. That officer then fired his weapon striking Knight.
The 39-year-old was transported to AdventHealth Orlando hospital where he later died due to his injuries.
The two responding officers were also transported to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries and were later released.
The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative duty as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the case.