Police: Winter Park police officer shoots, kills man assaulting wedding guests

The man attacked one police officer and left him unconscious, police say, before attacking another officer.

WINTER PARK, Fla — Two Winter Park Police officers have been released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an officer shot and killed a man at a wedding reception, according to a police report.

At around 9:39 p.m. on Saturday, the Winter Park Police Department received a call on a report of a disturbance at a wedding at the Winter Park Event Center. The caller told police a man identified as Daniel Knight, 39, was assaulting guests at the wedding reception, according to a press release.

A responding police officer began to speak with Knight when Knight attacked him, "leaving the officer unconscious and on the ground."

He then attacked a second officer starting a second fight, police said. That officer then fired his weapon striking Knight.

The 39-year-old was transported to AdventHealth Orlando hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

The two responding officers were also transported to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries and were later released.